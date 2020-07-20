Mark D. Papermaster Sells 43,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $2,337,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,923,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMD stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

