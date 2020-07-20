Mark D. Papermaster Sells 43,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $2,337,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,923,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AMD stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
