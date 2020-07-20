Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $331,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,775,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $411.47. 44,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $431.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.15 and its 200-day moving average is $296.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49 shares of company stock worth $14,574 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

