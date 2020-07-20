Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 294,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,901,758. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $254.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

