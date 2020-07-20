Marino Stram & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,419,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $218.35. 174,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $220.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

