Marino Stram & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

VWO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 238,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

