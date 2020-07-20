Marino Stram & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 228,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $177.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

