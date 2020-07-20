Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $19.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,536.25. 19,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,333. The company has a market cap of $1,028.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,364.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,569.85.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

