Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 2,448 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

