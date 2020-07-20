Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 160 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 725,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 221,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

