Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.90. 101,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $380.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.