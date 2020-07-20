Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.55. 169,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,411. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

