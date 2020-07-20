Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.87. 41,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.