Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.15. 256,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

