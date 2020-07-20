Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $72.80. 43,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,697. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

