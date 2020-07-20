Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $349,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.49. 31,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

