Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $259,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $10,214,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 679,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,821,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mastercard by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,948,000 after purchasing an additional 394,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

MA traded up $4.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.85. 70,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $307.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

