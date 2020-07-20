Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.55.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $583.09. 7,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.