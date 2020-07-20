Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,454,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.38. 152,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,871. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

