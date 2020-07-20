Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $102.98. 45,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

