Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $486,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $403.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $398.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

