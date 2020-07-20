Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

