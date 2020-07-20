Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,758. The company has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,137,298 shares of company stock valued at $844,729,990. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.