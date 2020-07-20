Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.73. 13,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.