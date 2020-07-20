Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,863,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

