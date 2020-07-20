Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

KO traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.06. 184,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,907,914. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

