Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $298,802,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 148.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,975. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

