Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.74. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,827. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $83.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33.

