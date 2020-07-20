Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Facebook by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.06. 267,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,925,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $674.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.21.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.