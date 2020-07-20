Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,565,000 after purchasing an additional 473,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after acquiring an additional 787,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $140,743,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,506,000 after acquiring an additional 402,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,086 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.72. 183,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $93.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

