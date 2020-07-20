Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 6,356 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after buying an additional 353,907 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 73,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,965. The firm has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

