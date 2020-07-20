Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.60. 82,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,834. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

