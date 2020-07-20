Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nike by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,529. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

