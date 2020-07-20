Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.70 on Monday, reaching $1,533.25. 16,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,057. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,366.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,577.13. The company has a market cap of $1,034.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.