Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 1,783 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.40. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

