MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb Sells 928 Shares

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $23,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,423.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HZO stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $535.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

