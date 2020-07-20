Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

MPX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE MPX opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 31.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Marine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

