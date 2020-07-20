Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TKAYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Man Wah in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Man Wah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS TKAYY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,153. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45.

