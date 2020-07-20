Maincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $11,262.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Mercatox, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045982 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.04990018 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031670 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.