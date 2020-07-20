Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.58. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 333,128 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 372,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 144,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 888,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 596,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

