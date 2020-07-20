Magellan Midstream Partners’ (MMP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.89.

MMP stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,019.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

