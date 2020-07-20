LTO Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.35 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $5.35 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.01855927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00193372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001034 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,394,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,185,616 tokens. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

