Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.17

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.17 and last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 12792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,403,254.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,143,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,469 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,985 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Logitech International by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,009,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,127,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

