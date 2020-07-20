Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $400.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $433.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LMT. Argus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $441.28.

NYSE LMT opened at $368.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

