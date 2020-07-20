Livenodes Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00449731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003305 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013495 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000377 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003548 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Livenodes