Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Linde by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.47.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.61. 10,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,614. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $245.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

