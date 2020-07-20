Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.