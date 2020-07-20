LikeCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $701.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $701.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.04993235 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031702 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,006,173,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,351,865 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

