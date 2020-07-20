Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.27

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.27 and last traded at $125.27, with a volume of 1105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 40.65 and a quick ratio of 40.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

