LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. LHT has a market capitalization of $717,850.64 and approximately $106.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. In the last week, LHT has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

