LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $191.80

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.80 and last traded at $191.75, with a volume of 1718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.00.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LHC Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,576,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after acquiring an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in LHC Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.